Derek Falvey and Thad Levine met with reporters in Boston on Saturday to address the Twins' two moves Friday: Trading Eduardo Escobar (who found out the news via TV) to Arizona and Ryan Pressly to Houston. Twins second baseman Brian Dozier also met with the media pregame.

Video (00:34): Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey says he didn't let the emotion of one game or one week affect his evaluation of the season, or influence his decision to trade Ryan Pressly and Eduardo Escobar.

Video (01:02): Twins general manager Thad Levine says he regrets that Eduardo Escobar learned he'd been traded from media reports, and not from the team.