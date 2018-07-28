Derek Falvey and Thad Levine met with reporters in Boston on Saturday to address the Twins' two moves Friday: Trading Eduardo Escobar (who found out the news via TV) to Arizona and Ryan Pressly to Houston. Twins second baseman Brian Dozier also met with the media pregame.
