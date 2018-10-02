The Twins on Tuesday made sweeping changes to their performance staff, including the dismissal of strength and conditioning coordinator Perry Castellano.

Castellano had been with the major league club for 12 seasons. Before that, he was the minor league strength and conditioning coordinator for five seasons.

Strength and conditioning assistant Erik Beiser also did not have his contract renewed. He just completed his first season with the major league club after eight in the minors.

The Twins also did not renew the contracts of their strength and conditioning coordinators for Class AAA Rochester and Class AA Chattanooga, and Chattanooga trainer Alan Rail also was let go.

Several minor league coaches will not be brought back, including Class AAA Rochester hitting coach Chad Allen; Chattanooga pitching coach Ivan Arteaga; class A Cedar Rapids pitching coach Henry Bonilla; and Dominican Republic hitting coach Asdrubal Estrada.