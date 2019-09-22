MLB.com ranked the top farm systems in August after the draft and trade deadline passed:

1. San Diego (most top-100 prospects); 2. Tampa Bay (No. 1 overall prospect in SS Wander Franco); 3. Los Angeles Dodgers (rich get richer: Dodgers have seven consecutive NL West titles); 4. Miami (deadline deals helped rating); 5. Arizona (four first-round 2019 picks and prospects in Zack Greinke deal); 6. Detroit (past four first-rounders are promising); 7. Atlanta; 8. Twins; 9. Chicago White Sox; 10. Toronto; 11. Seattle; 12. Cleveland; 13. Baltimore; 14. Texas; 15. Pittsburgh.

MLB.com on the Twins: Top-100 prospects are SS Royce Lewis (No. 7 overall), OF Alex Kirilloff (No. 16), RHP Brusdar Graterol (No. 58), RHP Jordan Balazovic (No. 82) and OF Trevor Larnach (No. 97)

“This system would look better if Lewis and Kirilloff were repeating their monster 2018 seasons and Graterol wasn’t dealing with a shoulder impingement. Their talent remains undeniable, however, and the Twins have gotten breakthroughs from Graterol and righthander Jhoan Duran.”