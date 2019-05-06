NEW YORK — The Twins didn’t draw C.C. Sabathia or Masahiro Tanaka this weekend. James Paxton landed on the disabled list after facing the Twins on Friday, joining the immensely talented Luis Severino.

And, still, the Twins managed to run into somebody on Sunday who might be able to fill in as New York’s ace.

Righthander Domingo German, with a powerful fastball and snappy curveball, handled the Twins for nearly seven innings on Sunday, enabling the Yankees to win a rain-shortened game 4-1 and take two of three games in the weekend series.

The game was called following a 1 hour, 1 minute rain delay in the bottom of the eighth inning.

German, over 62/3 innings, held the Twins to one run on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. More than enough for the Yankees, who took advantage of a few mistakes by Michael Pineda to win on bat day.

The Twins had two shots to make things interesting. German left the game with two men on and two out in the seventh. Max Kepler, the tying run, worked the count full against Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle before striking out on a 98 miles per hour fastball to end the inning.

Twins at N.Y. Yankees Monday: at Toronto, 6:07 p.m. (FSN)

An inning later, Adam Ottavino hit C.J. Cron with two outs to put two on for Marwin Gonzalez. In came flame-thrower Aroldis Chapman, who got Gonzalez to miss a 3-2 change up to end that inning.

The Twins won on Saturday to end a nine-game losing streak as well as a run of 14 losses in 15 games at Yankee Stadium, including the postseason. They leave the Big Apple feeling like they can play with the Bronx Bombers, but with so many Yankees on the injured list - including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Didi Gregorious - it’s difficult to determine.

Twins righthander Michael Pineda returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time since July 5, 2017, which was his last start before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He’s not the same pitcher he was with the Yankees, when he showed flashes of being a force. With the Twins, he’s showing all the inconsistencies and struggles as other pitchers have when coming back from such a significant surgery.

His outing on Sunday had its own ups and downs. He notched three strikeouts in the first inning and had seven through three. That shows he has enough stuff and control to be effective.

But he loaded the bases in the second inning on a single to Gleyber Torres and walks to Brett Gardner and Cameron Maybin. D.J. LeMathieu swung at the first pitch and sent a sharp grounder up the middle. Jorge Polanco scooped up the ball and tried to muscle a throw to first that got by C.J. Cron, allowing two runs to score. Polanco could have attempted a flip to second for a force play. Or just held onto the ball.

Marwin Gonzalez’s RBI single in the fourth got the Twins on the board, but Pineda made another mistake in the bottom of the inning.

With Gio Urshela on first base, Pineda ran the count full to Michael Tauchman, who began the day batting .167. Pineda piped a 92 miles per hour fastball down the middle of the plate, and Tauchman blasted it into the seats in right for a two-run home run and 4-1 lead.

Pineda did not struggle as much as he did in recent outings - he struck out eight of the 23 batters he faced, so something was working. But he was burned by a few mistakes. And even .167 hitters are going to be threats with fastballs down the middle of the plate.