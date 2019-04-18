The Twins wrapped up a disappointing homestand on Thursday with a 7-4 loss to Toronto. After winning two games against Detroit, the Twins dropped three of four games to the Blue Jays to go 3-3 on the homestand.

Outfielder Eddie Rosario led the Twins with two home runs, the seventh multi-homer game of his career.

Twins righthander Michael Pineda had his first real hiccup in four starts this season, leaving too many pitches over the plate for Toronto hitters to hammer. That style of pitching led to him getting the hook in the fourth inning.

The signs of trouble were there in the first inning, when he threw a 1-2 slider to Randal Grichuck that was launched into the seats in left for the first run of the game. It wouldn’t be the last fat pitch Pineda would throw.

The Twins scored three runs in the second inning, including Eddie Rosario’s first home run of the day, a no-doubter that landed near the flagpoles in right. But that would be all they could muster against veteran righthander Clay Buchholz, who pitched 42/3 innings.

Pineda then fell apart in the fourth inning. Justin Smoak rocketed a two-run homer to right that landed not far from Rosario’s blast. The Blue Jays then loaded the bases for Eric Sogard, who drove a fastball into the right field corner for a three-run double and a 6-3 lead.

Toronto Blue Jays' Billy McKinney, right, scores on Minnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo on a three-run, bases loaded double by Eric Sogard off Twins pitcher Michael Pineda in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Minneapolis.

That ended Pineda’s day. In 32/3 innings, he gave up six runs on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout.

The offense deserves some of the blame as well. The Twins scored more than four runs just once in the series and were 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position on Thursday.

With four games against Toronto and three at Baltimore, it looked like a good opportunity for the Twins to pile up some wins against the bottom-feeders of the AL East. Instead, the Twins need a big weekend at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to salvage the week.

