– Careful, Eddie.

Eddie Rosario, who missed about two weeks of games because of a strained triceps, has returned to playing in the outfield but is not throwing the way he usually does. And that was obvious to Twins manager Paul Molitor on Sunday during a 6-1 loss to the Red Sox in their final game before breaking camp.

“I don’t think he’s throwing as well as we know he is capable of yet,” Molitor said.

The Twins told their starting left fielder to take it easy upon recovering from the injury. He’s also rusty at the plate; his spring batting average fell to .188 after going 0-for-3 Sunday.

To be fair, most Twins struggled in a three-hit performance against Red Sox star lefty David Price and a few relievers. Brian Dozier went 2-for-2 and hit a leadoff homer off Price, but that was it for the Twins offense.

Rosario will get one more chance, on Tuesday at Washington, to get his bat going. Molitor also hopes that Rosario’s arm will start to come around.

He has been asked to take it easy, so he doesn’t risk aggravating the injury. But Molitor noticed that Rosario doesn’t look like the player who racked up 16 assists in 2015.

“Whether it’s been a lack of playing time or repetition. He’s behind in the amount of work he was able to do this spring,” Molitor said. “He had to make a couple throws today, and I didn’t see the arm strength that we are accustomed to.

“Maybe he was tentative or just trying to be smart. Hopefully the latter.”

Molitor said it won’t affect how he uses Rosario.

Kyle Gibson was taken out after 57 pitches, which was the plan in his final start of camp. But those 57 pitches were used in 2⅔ innings, during which the Twins righthander gave up three runs and seven hits, including a leadoff homer to Mookie Betts.

