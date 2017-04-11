– Twins' starting pitchers have given up the fewest runs in baseball during the season's first week. But even strong starting pitching isn't enough by itself.

Hector Santiago allowed only three hits over 6⅓ innings on Tuesday, and made only one serious mistake. But it was a costly one: His down-the-middle fastball to James McCann in the fifth inning wound up bouncing off the roof of the Tigers' bullpen in left-center field, a two-run blast that staked Matt Boyd and Detroit's bullpen to all the runs they would need.

Boyd didn't surrender a hit until the sixth inning, and four Tigers relievers made that home run stand up in a 2-1 victory over the Twins at Comerica Park.

Robbie Grossman's looping single to left broke up Boyd's no-hitter with two outs in the sixth, and Jason Castro grounded a single up the middle an inning later. But only in the ninth inning could the Twins mount a serious threat.

Miguel Sano doubled off Francisco Rodriguez with one out, and Jason Castro singled him home. Joe Mauer hit a pinch-hit bloop single into short left field. But Rodriguez got Eddie Rosario to fly out, and pinch-hitter Max Kepler popped up to end the threat, and the game.

The loss was only the second of the season for the Twins, who at 5-2 dropped into a first-place tie with the Tigers, though it was their eighth in a row in April games in Detroit.

Santiago, who allowed one run in five innings against the Royals last week, was arguably even better against the Tigers. He faced 13 hitters, one more than the minimum, through four innings. But he hit Justin Upon on the left knee to open the fifth inning, then grooved the fastball that McCann punished.

The teams play day games Wednesday and Thursday in the three-game series.