DETROIT — Kyle Gibson surrendered five runs in the fourth inning on Wednesday, including the first grand slam of his career, and the Twins lost for the second straight afternoon in Comerica Park, 5-3 to the Tigers.

It was the Twins’ ninth consecutive April loss in the Tigers’ home park, and was particularly disappointing considering what preceded it. Gibson chewed through the Tigers’ batting order in just 31 pitches over the first three-innings, while the Twins’ lineup sicced themselves on AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer.

Brian Dozier hit a historic home run, Joe Mauer drove home a pair with a two-out single, and Minnesota inflated Fulmer’s pitch count to 71 pitches in the first three innings. But instead of chasing Fulmer and building on that three-run lead, the bats went silent and Gibson gave it all back.

The fifth-year righthander gave up a leadoff double to Michael Castellanos in the fourth, and one out later, hit Victor Martinez in the foot with a pitch. Justin Upton walked to load the bases, and Tyler Collins stung a low fastball into left field, scoring Castellanos.

After an out to James McCann, Gibson appeared out of trouble. But Andrew Romine golfed a low-and-inside pitch into the seats in right field, surrendering the Twins’ lead.

Fulmer responded by shutting down the Twins in order over the next three innings, and the Tigers’ bullpen did the rest; Minnesota was held hitless after the third inning, though they did put two runners on base in the ninth on a pair of two-out walks.

But Eduardo Escobar flied out to center to end the game.

It’s the second strong-start-ugly-finish for Gibson, who last week allowed one hit over four innings to the Royals, then self-destructed with four hits, including two home runs, to the next eight hitters.

He’s pitched nine total innings this year, and seven of them have been impressive — but the other two have saddled him with an 8.00 ERA.

Dozier smacked a 2-1 pitch from Fulmer into the center field seats in the first inning, his first home run of the season and the 20th time he has led off a game with a homer. That ties Dozier with Jacque Jones for the most leadoff home runs in franchise history.