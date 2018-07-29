The Twins are willing to deal second baseman Brian Dozier, lefthander Zach Duke and righthander Lance Lynn as Tuesday’s nonwaiver trade deadline creeps closer, according to Major League Baseball sources.

After trading Eduardo Escobar and Ryan Pressly on Friday — receiving a total of five prospects in return — the Twins would like to make the best of a disappointing season, continue to add to their inventory of prospects and look ahead to the offseason, where they will have payroll flexibility.

Dealing them isn’t that simple. Since all three are headed to free agency, the Twins won’t receive a lot in return.

Another hurdle is performance. Entering Sunday’s game in Boston, Dozier was batting just .226 with 16 home runs. Lynn is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA — although he’s has some encouraging outings of late. Duke had a 3.62 ERA and is walking 3.6 batters per nine innings. But he hasn’t allowed a home run all season.

Teams have shown interest in righthander Kyle Gibson, but it will take a lot for the Twins to move a player they drafted, developed and who is starting to turn the corner. Gibson, 5-7 with a 3.42 ERA, is arbitration eligible after the season and is a candidate to receive a multiyear contract offer. The Twins prefer to have Gibson be part of their rotation next season.

Speaking of offers, the Twins looked into signing Escobar to a multiyear deal during the season, but were unable to build momentum toward one, sources confirmed. Escobar, who was dealt to the Diamondbacks for three prospects, will be a free agent in the offseason. He was very comfortable with the Twins and could re-sign with them, but that doesn’t happen very often.