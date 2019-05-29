Off to a great start

Devin Smeltzer is the fourth Twins rookie ever to pitch 6-plus scoreless innings in his MLB debut:

Eric Milton: April 5, 1998 vs. Kansas City: 6 IP

Anthony Swarzak: May 23, 2009 vs. Milwaukee: 7 IP

Andrew Albers: Aug. 6, 2013 at Kansas City: 8 1/3 IP

Devin SmeltzeR: May 28, 2019 vs. Milwaukee: 6 IP