Three-game series at Target Field

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: TBA vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 10.80)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (7-10, 4.35) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (9-12, 4.16)

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: TBA vs. LHP Francisco Liriano (5-11, 4.40)

Twins update

The Twins will use “openers” in two games; primary pitchers will be Kohl Stewart (Tuesday) and Stephen Gonsalves (Thursday). … The Twins are 42-30 at Target Field and 36-33 against AL Central teams. After the Detroit series, they have four against the White Sox at Target Field to close out the season. … The Twins are without 3B Miguel Sano (leg), C Mitch Garver (concussion) and LF Eddie Rosario (quad). … The Twins are 27th in the majors in stolen bases (44), 23rd in home runs (161) and 23rd in ERA (4.56). … Manager Paul Molitor is one away from 300 career victories. … The Twins swept a three-game series from Detroit at Comerica Park last week.

Tigers update

The Tigers are 25-50 on the road. … Oft-injured five-time All-Star DH Victor Martinez is with the team but finished his playing career Saturday with an infield hit. In 1,973 career games he hit .295 with 246 home runs and 1,178 RBI. … RF Nicholas Castellanos (.302) is eighth in the AL in hitting and second in the league with 45 doubles. … The Tigers have played 50 one-run games (22-28), third most in the AL. … The Twins lead the season series 10-6, including 5-2 at Target Field, but Detroit has won 18 of the past 27 played in Minneapolis.

Chris Miller