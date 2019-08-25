GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Miguel Sano, Twins
The third baseman’s three-run home run in the fifth put the Twins ahead for good.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Homers for Sano over his past nine games.
8 Times the Tigers’ leadoff hitter reached base.
6.11 Kyle Gibson’s August ERA.
ON DECK
Lefthander Martin Perez, scheduled to start for the Twins on Sunday, last defeated the Tigers on Aug. 14, 2017, holding them to two runs over six innings.
