The Twins designed reliever Matt Magill for assignment Thursday and recalled righthander Kohl Stewart from Class AAA Rochester.

Magill posted a 4.45 ERA in 28 appearances for the Twins this season, with 15 walks and 36 strikeouts. This move by the Twins removes Magill from the 40-man roster, exposing him to waivers.

Meantime, this will be Stewart’s fifth stint on the big league roster this season. He has posted a 4.15 ERA in four appearances for the Twins. He has gone 5-5 with a 6.28 ERA at Rochester.