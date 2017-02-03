The Twins designated Byung Ho Park for assignment Friday, taking him off the 40-man roster to make room for new reliever Matt Belisle.
Park played in 62 games for the Twins last season, mostly at designated, with 12 home runs, a .191 average and 80 strikeouts.
He is under contract for three more seasons and would be owed nearly $9 million, so it's unlikely another team would claim him. The Twins, when Park clears waivers, would likely bring him to training camp as a nonroster invitee.
A player designated for assignment goes through a 10-day period on waivers.
The Twins paid Nexen, Park's South Korean team, a $12.85 million posting fee in Dec., 2015.
They signed the two-time Korean MVP to an incentive-laden, four-year contract with a maximum value of nearly $22 million, including annual salaries of $2.75 million in 2016 and 2017 and $3 million in 2018 and 2019. There is an option for 2020 at $6.5 million.
Park, 30, hit 10 home runs in 31 games last season at Class AAA Rochester (N.Y.).
Belisle, a 36-year-old righthander who has pitched for the Reds, Rockies, Cardinals and Nationals, agreed to terms Thursday. He posted a 1.76 ERA in 46 innings for Washington last season, striking out 32 while walking only seven. He mostly served as a middle-inning reliever with the Nationals; 28 of his 46 innings pitched last year came in the sixth or seventh innings.
Belisle is the first free agent pitcher signed to a major league contract by Derek Falvey, the Twins' new chief baseball officer. Minnesota's 4.63 bullpen ERA last season ranked last in the American League and 26th in the majors.
