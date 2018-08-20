MAKEUP GAME AT TARGET FIELD; TWO-GAME SERIES AT GUARANTEED RATE FIELD
Monday in Minneapolis, 6:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM
LHP Stephen Gonsalves (MLB debut) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (8-9, 6.15 ERA)
Tuesday in Chicago, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM
RHP Jose Berrios (11-8, 3.75) vs. RHP Michael Kopech (MLB debut)
Wednesday in Chicago, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM
RHP Kyle Gibson (7-9, 3.51) vs. LHP Carlos Rodon (4-3, 2.69)
TWINS UPDATE
The rare two-city series was created by an April snowstorm that postponed three games. Monday’s game makes up the April 15 postponement. … The Twins are 37-24 at Target Field, having won eight of their past nine at home, and 21-39 on the road, having lost eight of their past 10. … They are 7-5 against the White Sox: 3-2 at home and 4-3 in Chicago. … Gonsalves, 9-3 with a 2.96 ERA at Class AAA Rochester, is the fourth Twins starting pitcher to make his major league debut this season, joining Fernando Romero, Zack Littell and Kohl Stewart. … Berrios is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three starts vs. the White Sox this year, and he is 6-1 with a 2.28 ERA in seven career starts.
WHITE SOX UPDATE
Kopech, one of the prospects acquired from Boston for Chris Sale before last season, is making his MLB debut. The 22-year-old is 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA at Class AAA Charlotte but has a 1.84 ERA over his past seven starts, with 59 strikeouts in 44 innings. … The White Sox are 9-8 in August. They are 24-39 at home and 22-38 on the road. … Chicago is without C Welington Castillo, whose 80-game PED suspension ends Thursday. … RF Avisail Garcia has a sore right knee but intends to keep playing. … OF Leury Garcia is 10-for-21 (.476) vs. the Twins this season, while 1B Jose Abreu has homered three times. … Giolito has a 2.89 ERA in three starts vs. the Twins this year.
PHIL MILLER
