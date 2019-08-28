GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Michael Pineda Twins
The veteran righthander held the White Sox to one run over five innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Twins players who have hit at least 15 homers, tying the major league record.
9-5 Record for the Twins versus Chicago this season.
3.09 ERA for Michael Pineda over his past 12 starts.
ON DECK
Chicago lefthander Ross Detwiler held the Twins to two runs over five innings and picked up the win in a 6-4 victory June 28. Righthander Jake Odorizzi will start for the Twins.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
