Byron Buxton takes seriously his responsibility as center fielder, in charge of directing his fellow outfielders. He takes it even more seriously when those outfielders are actually infielders.

So it’s been a busy week for the 25-year-old Buxton, with Ehire Adrianza and most recently Luis Arraez filling in around him. Buxton always wants to catch everything he can get to, but said he finds himself trying to cover even more ground with less-experienced teammates joining him in the outfield.

“I know they’re not accustomed to being out there. So it’s one of those things — I overpanic sometimes to try to do something, so they don’t have to do it,” Buxton said.

“Rather than just letting them go out there and be themselves, I try to take some of that pressure off.”

It’s not always the best idea, Buxton admitted. In Thursday’s loss at Oakland, Buxton sped over to left-center to try to catch a short fly ball from Chris Herrmann.

“I was really trying to make the play so Arraez didn’t have to get to that ball. And once I realized I wasn’t going to be able to catch the ball, it was too late for me to try to hold up on it,” and the ball bounced past him and reached the wall for a double, Buxton said. “That’s what I mean by overreacting. [I need to] just keep trying to play my game, and they’ll be fine.”

Arraez, an infielder throughout his minor league career, said he respects Buxton and appreciates his help.

“The first game, I felt a little uncomfortable out there. But after the second game, I thought, you know what, I’ve played this position [before turning pro],” Arraez said. “[Buxton] is a star outfielder, so every time he’s out there, I obviously feel a little more comfortable. But at the same time, I have to take care of my responsibility.”

One thing the rookie still has to learn: the jump shot that the outfielders pantomime together in celebration when the Twins win.

“We’ve got to teach him that,” Buxton agreed.