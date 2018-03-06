FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jason Castro’s spring gets a reset today. The Twins’ starting catcher, sidelined by migraines last week, will be behind the plate today and again tomorrow, according to manager Paul Molitor’s plan, his first action since the headaches struck a week ago.
Castro’s backup today will be Mitch Garver, who also is being handled carefully since suffering a knee injury last week that had the Twins concerned enough to schedule a magnetic resonance imaging test. Those two probably form the Twins’ catching crew this season, but with three weeks still to go in spring training, nobody is concerned yet about their availability.
Meanwhile, Ervin Santana is back in camp — and the cast on his right hand is not. Santana’s surgeon judged the middle finger sufficiently healed to remove the cast, and Santana will now be placed on a rehabilitation plan to strengthen his hand and slowly ramp up his throwing program.
The Orioles are at Hammond Stadium on a sunny day in south Florida, with a former Twin — Danny Valencia, who signed with Baltimore just last week — batting cleanup. The Orioles will face a Twins’ starting lineup consisting entirely of players likely to head north.
Here are the lineups for today’s game:
ORIOLES
Gentry CF
Mancini 1B
Machado SS
Valencia 3B
Trumbo DH
Santander RF
Rickard LF
Tejada 2B
Joseph C
Harvey RHP
TWINS
Dozier 2B
Mauer 1B
Sano DH
Escobar 3B
Kepler RF
Buxton CF
Polanco SS
Castro C
Adrianza LF
Mejia LHP, followed by Taylor Rogers, Trevor Hildenberger
