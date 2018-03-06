FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jason Castro’s spring gets a reset today. The Twins’ starting catcher, sidelined by migraines last week, will be behind the plate today and again tomorrow, according to manager Paul Molitor’s plan, his first action since the headaches struck a week ago.

Castro’s backup today will be Mitch Garver, who also is being handled carefully since suffering a knee injury last week that had the Twins concerned enough to schedule a magnetic resonance imaging test. Those two probably form the Twins’ catching crew this season, but with three weeks still to go in spring training, nobody is concerned yet about their availability.

Meanwhile, Ervin Santana is back in camp — and the cast on his right hand is not. Santana’s surgeon judged the middle finger sufficiently healed to remove the cast, and Santana will now be placed on a rehabilitation plan to strengthen his hand and slowly ramp up his throwing program.

The Orioles are at Hammond Stadium on a sunny day in south Florida, with a former Twin — Danny Valencia, who signed with Baltimore just last week — batting cleanup. The Orioles will face a Twins’ starting lineup consisting entirely of players likely to head north.

Here are the lineups for today’s game:

ORIOLES

Gentry CF

Mancini 1B

Machado SS

Valencia 3B

Trumbo DH

Santander RF

Rickard LF

Tejada 2B

Joseph C

Harvey RHP

TWINS

Dozier 2B

Mauer 1B

Sano DH

Escobar 3B

Kepler RF

Buxton CF

Polanco SS

Castro C

Adrianza LF

Mejia LHP, followed by Taylor Rogers, Trevor Hildenberger