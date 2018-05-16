Jason Castro's meniscus in his right knee was more damaged than surgeons expected, and the repair was more extensive than planned. As a result, the Twins' catcher will miss the rest of the season, the Twins announced Wednesday.

Castro, undergoing surgery at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., expected to have a small part of the meniscus removed in order to relieve nagging pain that had bothered him for the past few weeks. But "things did not go as well as hoped," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "The [magnetic resonance imaging] didn't give us a clear picture of what was going on in there. The tear was a little bit more significant. … They had to go ahead and fully repair that meniscus, to try to keep what he had left."

Castro, who underwent a full medial collateral ligament repair on the same knee in 2011, had been briefed on the possibility, and "he was on board," Molitor said. "He wanted to protect his future."

That future involves several weeks of recovery, and then several months of rehabilitation before he can return to the baseball field. The Twins are optimistic he will be ready to play at the start of 2019, the final season on the three-year contract he signed during the winter of 2016.

Castro started 19 of the Twins' first 28 games, and was batting .143 with one home run before the pain grew too persistent to tolerate two weeks ago in Chicago. He went on the disabled list, and veteran Bobby Wilson was called up to replace him on the roster, with rookie Mitch Garver assuming the starting role. "If we stay the same, I think we'll all be fine," Molitor said. "It's going to give these guys an opportunity. It's one of those hurdles that comes along when you lose a guy you're counting on."