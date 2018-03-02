Let’s start our day with a couple injury updates.

Mitch Garver received good news this morning when the MRI on his right knee revealed not structural damage. Garver injured the knee on Wednesday while chasing after Houston’s George Springer during a rundown. The injury occurred in the first inning, but Garver played five innings before telling the staff his knee was sore.

He, obviously, didn't’t think it was a big deal, and the MRI backed it up. Garver will miss a few games, but should be good to go sometime next week.

Garver thinks he hyperextended the knee while reaching toward Springer, who tried to duck under the tag attempt. Jason Castro is the starting catcher and is expected to catch about 120 games. Garver, 27, is the first choice to be his backup.

The news isn’t as positive for righthander Michael Kohn,

Kohn has a tear near his biceps area that is leading to nerve problems in his arm (his arm feels numb). He’s expected to miss up to two months. He’s headed to the Mayo Clinic for further evaluation.

It’s a tough blow for Kohn, who has has Tommy John surgery and shoulder problems in his career and who has not pitched in a major league game since May 4, 2015.

Meanwhile, the Twins are set to play the Blue Jays today at Hammond Stadium. Jake Odorizzi and Logan Morrison are set to make their Twins debuts. So let the speculation begin about what the Opening Day lineup will look like.

Blue Jays

Dalton Pompey, LF

Richard Urena, SS

Anthony Alford, CF

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Lourdes Gurriel, Jr., 2B

Danny Jansen, C

Dwight Smith, Jr., DH

Jason Leblebijian, 1B

Tim Lopes, 3B

Thomas Pannone, 3B

Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

LoMo, DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jason Castro, C

Jake Odorizzi, RHP