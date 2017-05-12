

Chris Gimenez showed off some jewelry in the clubhouse Friday.

Indians president Chris Antonetti presented him with the American League championship ring Cleveland received for its run to the World Series last year.

"He gave me a cool little speech about how important I was to the team, even though I think he was lying," Gimenez joked. "No, but how much it meant for him to give this to me because Chris was one of the ones who drafted me in 2004."

It was Gimenez's third stint with the Indians, but easily the most rewarding. He took the ring out of the box and tried it on, and soon realized that, with his lifestyle, he might never wear it.

The Indians reached Game 7 before losing to the Cubs, and Gimenez maintains that if there wasn't a rain delay late in the game, Cleveland would have won. The Cubs regrouped before the 10th inning and the rest is history.

Despite falling short - Gimenez knows there is a bigger ring to win - he was proud of what was accomplished.

"I'll go to my grave saying that," Gimenez said of losing Game 7.

Gimenez planned on showing the ring to teammates, especially the younger ones, to show them what it's like to be a part of a successful team.

Twins Chief Baseball Executive Derek Falvey, who was an assistant General Manager with Cleveland last year before joining the Twins, also received his ring.

Righthander Jose Berrios was flying in from Rochester on Friday night and expected to land in town about an hour before game time. He was expected to head to the team hotel and kick back as he preps for his return to the majors tomorrow.

The Twins were thrilled to hear that former manager Ron Gardenhire, who announced he had prostate cancer in February, is returning to his role as Arizona's bench coach.

"I'm really encouraged that he's gotten through it and has had such a good attitude about it," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He's gets an opportunity to get back in the game this year. It gets taken away for a short time. But that's really good news. I'm happy to hear that.

"He's going back to a team that is playing well. I'm sure they will welcome him with open arms, in terms in what I've heard in terms of how he fit in with that staff and that group of people out there from day one."

Gardenhire will join the team on Sunday and be on the bench early next week.



Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Kennys Vargas, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Juan Castro, C

Byron Buxton, CF

Ervin Santana, RHP

Indians

Carlos Santana, 1B

Francisco Lindor, SS

Michael Brantley, Lf

Juan Encarnacion, DH

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Lonnie Chisenhall, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Bradon Guyer, RF

Josh Tomlin, RHP