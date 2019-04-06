This why you don't worry about moves that COULD happen down the road.

All it took was Jake Odorizzi being hooked in the first inning, then Martin Perez failing to go three innings, for the Twins to sound the alarm. On Friday, they selected the contract of righthander Chase De Jong to prop up a suddenly taxed bullpen.

To make room for De Jong, the Twins have designated first baseman Tyler Austin for release or assignment. They can work out a trade, send him to the minors or release him

De Jong, who came to the Twins from Seattle for Zach Duke, was 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA in four starts with the Twins last season. He struggled in spring training and was sent to Class AAA Rochester to start the season.

The Twins were faced with decisions in the coming weeks. The would have to make room for a 12th pitcher once the slew of off days ended and Martin Perez was placed in the rotation. They also have another decision to make when Miguel Sano rejoined the team.

Matt Magill, Addison Reed and Gabriel Moya are on the 10 day IL, so the Twins had a lot of roster decisions coming.

But they had to make one today to prop up a short bullpen, and it affected a young slugger who probably needs to go to a team that has immediate playing time. I'd be mildly surprised if the Twins can't swing a deal for someone's A-ball prospect. Austin has power potential, but the Twins have C.J. Cron, Marwin Gonzalez, Mitch Garver and Willians Astudillo who can play first base. And Sano as well, once he's off the disabled list.

I will leave you with one more tidbit. Tyler Austin was not the key piece in the Lance Lynn trade last year. Righthander Luis Rijo, who came to the Twins along with Austin, was identified by the Twins as an arm. He went 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA in five outings with E-Town following the trade. He's the one to watch.

Willians in the lineup and batting second. Rosario and Marwin out for today's game against Philly's Jake Arrieta.

Twins

Max Kepler, RF

Willians, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

C.J. Cron, 1B

Jake Cave, LF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Ehrie Adrianza, 3B

Byron Buxton, CF

Michael Pineda, RHP

Phillies

Andrew McCutchen, LF

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Odubel Herrera, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Andrew Knapp, C

Makiel Franco, 3B

Jake Arrieta, RHP