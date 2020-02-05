“No words will be able to (nor should they be able to) console any heart-on-the-sleeve Red Sox fan after the team agreed to trade Mookie Betts to the Dodgers on Tuesday night. This one is going to hurt.”

That was the first sentence on the Boston Herald story describing the trade that sent star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers and brought the Red Sox two young players, including top twins prospect Brusdar Graterol.

There was no shortage of reaction to the trade from throughout baseball.

Here’s a look at some of what’s being said and written.

If you want to know how Boston is feeling today, you can read the story from Boston Herald baseball writer Jason Mastrodonato and see more stories on the web site’s Red Sox page.

At the Boston Globe, columnist Dan Shaughnessy started his column on the trade by writing: “The Red Sox have officially given up on the 2020 season.”

Here's the rest of what Shaughnessy wrote, including his reference to Fenway Park as Tampa Bay North.

There’s also reaction and news on the deal from the New England Sports Network (NESN), web page, which you can follow here for updates on the Red Sox view. (Here's the NESN take on Graterol, if you want to skip to the Twins meat.)



Meanwhile, on the West Coast, the main headline on the Los Angeles Times sports web page proclaimed: “Dodgers are finally in it to win it.” Finally, that is, after going to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 and winning seven straight NL West championships.

You can read Bill Plaschke’s column here and see the rest of the sport section’s Dodgers coverage here.

Plaschke wasn’t the only one portraying Dodgers fans as being impatient despite success that would be the envy of most markets. Orange County Register columnist Jim Alexander’s reaction was headline: “It took long enough, but Dodgers made that upgrade.”

Read his column here.

In Minnesota, the deal unleashed a torrent of thoughts in the blogging community and on social media. On Twins Daily, there's a suggestion from Mattyhew Trueblood that Kenta Maeda may be the best pitcher on the Twins staff.

And here's some of the Twitter traffic. The takes were pretty much all over the place:

And a closing thought: