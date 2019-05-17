– If Michael Pineda is going to give up nothing but solo home runs, the Twins are probably OK with that. They are getting pretty good at winning the power game.

Pineda allowed the bottom three hitters in the Seattle lineup to connect for home runs, and the former Mariners All-Star has now given up the third-most homers in baseball. But Pineda didn’t allow anyone else to reach third base over his seven innings, while the Twins clobbered four homers of their own, a couple with runners on base, to build a big lead. The result was a pinball game worthy of two of the three most power-laden teams in the majors: 11-6 Twins, Minnesota’s third consecutive victory.

Jason Castro and Max Kepler got the Twins on the board first against Seattle righthander Erik Swanson, each connecting on a first-pitch fastball. But the Twins got serious about roughing up Swanson in the fourth, putting together a seven-run inning, their most productive of the season.

The big blows: A two-run cannonshot by C.J. Cron that traveled more than 450 feet into the far reaches of T-Mobile Park’s upper deck in left-center, and a three-run blast over the center field wall by Byron Buxton, knocking Swanson out of the game. Thanks a dropped fly ball by center fielder Mallex Smith, the Twins loaded the bases again and Miguel Sano batted with a chance to cap the Twins’ first 11-run inning in a quarter-century. But Sano bounced into a forceout to end the inning.

Still, it was an upbeat, if not perfect, night for the Twins’ two large Dominicans who are coming back from serious injury. Pineda, in his first year back from elbow ligament surgery, snapped a streak of five straight starts in which the Twins lost, and like his last one, the only runs he allowed came on a trio of solo homers. Pineda has allowed 13 homers this year — only the Orioles’ David Hess and the Angels’ Trevor Cahill, with 14 apiece, have given up more — but 10 have been solo shots, and the other three with a runner on first base.

In fact, Pineda’s mistakes are almost always the painful-but-not-devastating variety: Only one of his last 38 homers allowed, dating back to Aug. 22, 2016, came with more than one runner on base.

That’s as opposed to Tyler Duffey, who took over for Pineda in the eighth inning and immediately made the mistake that Pineda rarely does. After allowing back-to-back hits by Mitch Haniger and Edwin Encarnacion, Duffey served up a high fastball to Seattle cleanup hitter Daniel Vogelback, who pounded it into the seats in right-center and cut the Twins’ lead to three.

Meanwhile, Sano’s 2019 debut with the Twins, delayed by a lacerated right foot he suffered in late January, was mostly uneventful — but in a good way. The third baseman took a series of ground balls before the game, and looked agile and athletic in the field.

“We’ve all been waiting for this. … It’s highly anticipated in a lot of ways,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game about Sano’s arrival into a lineup already stacked with power hitters. “Miguel is going to play. He’s going to be a regular. We’re going to see his name in the lineup a lot.”

That figures to only add to the Twins’ run production. At the plate, Sano grounded out twice, struck out once, and delivered a pair of doubles. The first hit was a sinking liner during the Twins’ seven-run uprising, a single that was misplayed into a double by Domingo Santana. But the second one was a sharply hit line drive into the left-field corner, driving in his first run of the season, and the Twins’ 11th.