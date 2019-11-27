Twins bench coach Derek Shelton was hired to manage the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Shelton takes over for Clint Hurdle, who was fired after the team finished last in the National League East.

Matt Quataro, Tampa Bay’s bench coach, was the other finalist for the Pirates job.

Shelton, 49, has been the Twins bench coach the past two seasons. He also was the quality control coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017 and spent seven years as a hitting coach with Tampa Bay. He was hitting coach for Cleveland from 2005-09.