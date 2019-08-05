TWINS VS. ATLANTA SERIES PREVIEW

A critical week of games begins with Braves

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (12-5, 3.73 ERA) vs RHP Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.37)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (10-5, 2.80) vs LHP Max Fried (12-4, 4.07)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (8-4, 4.58) vs RHP Kevin Gausman (3-7, 6.19)

TWINS UPDATE

This is the start of a big week at Target Field for the Twins (69-42), who are a season-high 27 games over .500. After playing host to the NL East-leading Braves, they welcome second-place Cleveland for four games beginning Thursday. The Twins are 5-7 in interleague play this season, including only 1-3 at home. … The 1991 World Series participants are meeting for the first time since 2016, when the Twins won two games at Atlanta but lost two at home. They went 1-2 vs. the Braves at Target Field in 2010 and are 7-9 against Atlanta all-time in interleague play. … Rookie IF Luis Arraez has reached base in 40 of 46 games played this season. … OF Max Kepler has reached base in 10 consecutive games.

BRAVES UPDATE

Former Twins RHP Anthony Swarzak is with the Braves (66-47) after being traded from Seattle on May 20. He started by posting a 0.52 ERA in his first 17 appearances with Atlanta, but he went on the injured list in June because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder and had struggled some of late, giving up six earned runs on five hits, including three home runs, over 3⅔ innings over his previous three appearances before Sunday. … RHP Shane Greene, the All-Star closer for Detroit acquired in a July 31 trade, gave up four earned runs over his first two outings with his new club. … SS Dansby Swanson (sore right heel) is not ready to come off the injured list. OF Nick Markakis (fractured left wrist) is out until September. … The Braves are fifth in baseball with 600 runs scored and seventh with 176 home runs.

La VELLE E. NEAL III