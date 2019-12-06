The Twins have agreed to terms with catcher Alex Avila, according to reports, on a one-year deal worth $4.25 million.
The left-handed hitting veteran will replace Jason Castro, who left in free agency, as a backup to righthanded hitting Mitch Garver.
ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the signing, followed quickly by MLB Network's Jon Heyman and Mark Feinsand.
Avila, who will be 33 in January, had 16 home runs and hit .184 in 143 games for the Diamondbacks over the past two seasons. A strong defensive catcher, his best offensive season came with Detroit in 2011 when, as a 24-year-old, he was an American League All-Star and hit 19 home runs.
He has also played for the White Sox and Cubs in his 11-year career that has been hampered because of concussions.
Avila's father, Al, is general manager of the Detroit Tigers.
