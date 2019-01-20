The Twins have reached agreement with lefthander Martin Perez, an MLB source confirmed Saturday.

The one-year contract, with a team option for 2020, is worth $3.5 million, pending Perez passing a physical.

Perez, 27, has pitched the past seven seasons for the Texas Rangers. He was a starter in 128 of his 141 appearances, going 43-49 with a 4.67 ERA.

He was 2-7 with a 6.22 ERA in 2018, missing time because of an injury to his non-pitching elbow. He fell in December 2017 while trying to avoid a charging bull in his home country of Venezuela, which caused the injury.

From 2013 to ’17, all 109 of his appearances were as a starter. Last August, though, he was moved to the Texas bullpen. At the time of the move, he was 2-8 with a 6.95 ERA, and opponents were hitting .356 off him.

Following the season, the Rangers paid a $750,000 buyout to avoid paying him $7.5 million in 2019.