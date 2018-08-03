The Twins picked up two players, Oliver Drake and Johnny Field, off waivers Friday.

Drake, a righthanded pitcher who is now with his fifth team this season, will join the Twins on Saturday. Johnny Field, an outfielder for Tampa Bay, is headed to Class AAA Rochester.

Drake, 31, has pitched for Milwaukee, Cleveland, the Angels and Toronto this season. In 14 games he is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA. He has played parts of four seasons in the big leagues.

Field, 26, hit .213 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 64 games for Tampa Bay this season. He was the Rays’ fifth round pick in 2013.

The Twins open a three-game series against Kansas City tonight at Target Field.