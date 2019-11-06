The Minnesota Twins announced on Wednesday a small price increase for most 2020 spring training games.

An increase of $1 now puts home-plate-view tickets at Hammond Stadium at $28, with diamond box now $29, first and third base terraces $30, home plate box $31 and dugout box $46.

Team spokesman Matt Hodson said the increases cover “the vast majority of actual seats.”

Grandstand seats will remain unchanged at $9. Also priced the same as 2019 are lawn seating ($12 and $14) and drink rail seats (ranging from $15 to $25).

Pick Five Pack tickets go on sale Tuesday. Spring training season and group tickets are already available, while single-game tickets can be purchased online or by phone beginning Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Twin Cities time. For more ticket information, visit mlb.com/twins.

Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to begin workouts on Feb. 12, with the first full-squad workout slated for Feb. 17. The Twins host an exhibition game Feb. 21 vs. the Minnesota Gophers and have their first official home spring training game on Feb. 23 vs. Toronto.