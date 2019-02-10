TWINS 40-man roster
Pitchers
Name B/T Ht. Wt. Born
Jose Berrios R/R 6-0 185 5/27/94
Tyler Duffey R/R 6-3 220 12/27/90
Kyle Gibson R/R 6-6 215 10/23/87
Stephen Gonsalves L/L 6-5 213 7/8/94
Trevor Hildenberger R/R 6-2 211 12/15/90
Zack Littell R/R 6-4 220 10/5/95
Matt Magill R/R 6-3 210 11/10/89
Trevor May R/R 6-5 240 9/23/89
Adalberto Mejia R/L 6-3 195 6/20/93
Gabriel Moya L/L 6-0 175 1/9/95
Jake Odorizzi R/R 6-2 190 3/27/90
Blake Parker R/R 6-3 225 6/19/85
Martin Perez L/L 6-0 200 4/4/91
Michael Pineda R/R 6-7 260 1/18/89
Addison Reed L/R 6-4 230 12/27/88
Taylor Rogers L/L 6-3 170 12/17/90
Fernando Romero R/R 6-0 215 12/24/94
Kohl Stewart R/R 6-3 195 10/7/94
Lewis Thorpe R/L 6-1 160 11/23/95
Andrew Vasquez L/L 6-6 228 9/14/93
Catchers
Willians Astudillo R/R 5-9 225 10/14/91
Jason Castro L/R 6-3 215 6/18/87
Mitch Garver R/R 6-1 220 1/15/91
Infielders
Ehire Adrianza S/R 6-1 170 8/21/89
Luis Arraez L/R 5-10 155 4/9/97
Tyler Austin R/R 6-2 220 9/6/91
C.J. Cron R/R 6-4 235 1/5/90
Nick Gordon L/R 6-0 160 10/24/95
Jorge Polanco S/R 5-11 200 7/5/93
Miguel Sano R/R 6-4 260 5/11/93
Jonathan Schoop R/R 6-1 225 10/16/91
Ronald Torreyes R/R 5-8 151 9/2/92
Outfielders
Byron Buxton R/R 6-2 190 12/18/93
Jake Cave L/L 6-0 200 12/4/92
Nelson Cruz (DH) R/R 6-2 230 7/1/80
Zack Granite L/L 6-1 175 9/17/92
Max Kepler L/L 6-4 205 2/10/93
Michael Reed R/R 6-0 215 11/18/92
Eddie Rosario L/R 6-1 180 9/28/91
LaMonte Wade L/L 6-1 189 1/1/94
Nonroster invites
RHP: Chase De Jong, Ryan Eades, Preston Guilmet, Ryne Harper, Mike Morin, Jake Reed. LHP: Tim Collins, Justin Nicolino. Catchers: Brian Navarreto, Ben Rortvedt, Wynston Sawyer, Tomas Telis. Infielders: Dean Anna, Randy Cesar, Lucas Duda, Royce Lewis, Adam Rosales. Outfielders: Alex Kirilloff, Luke Raley, Brent Rooker.
