TWINS 40-man roster

Pitchers

Name B/T Ht. Wt. Born

Jose Berrios R/R 6-0 185 5/27/94

Tyler Duffey R/R 6-3 220 12/27/90

Kyle Gibson R/R 6-6 215 10/23/87

Stephen Gonsalves L/L 6-5 213 7/8/94

Trevor Hildenberger R/R 6-2 211 12/15/90

Zack Littell R/R 6-4 220 10/5/95

Matt Magill R/R 6-3 210 11/10/89

Trevor May R/R 6-5 240 9/23/89

Adalberto Mejia R/L 6-3 195 6/20/93

Gabriel Moya L/L 6-0 175 1/9/95

Jake Odorizzi R/R 6-2 190 3/27/90

Blake Parker R/R 6-3 225 6/19/85

Martin Perez L/L 6-0 200 4/4/91

Michael Pineda R/R 6-7 260 1/18/89

Addison Reed L/R 6-4 230 12/27/88

Taylor Rogers L/L 6-3 170 12/17/90

Fernando Romero R/R 6-0 215 12/24/94

Kohl Stewart R/R 6-3 195 10/7/94

Lewis Thorpe R/L 6-1 160 11/23/95

Andrew Vasquez L/L 6-6 228 9/14/93

Catchers

Willians Astudillo R/R 5-9 225 10/14/91

Jason Castro L/R 6-3 215 6/18/87

Mitch Garver R/R 6-1 220 1/15/91

Infielders

Ehire Adrianza S/R 6-1 170 8/21/89

Luis Arraez L/R 5-10 155 4/9/97

Tyler Austin R/R 6-2 220 9/6/91

C.J. Cron R/R 6-4 235 1/5/90

Nick Gordon L/R 6-0 160 10/24/95

Jorge Polanco S/R 5-11 200 7/5/93

Miguel Sano R/R 6-4 260 5/11/93

Jonathan Schoop R/R 6-1 225 10/16/91

Ronald Torreyes R/R 5-8 151 9/2/92

Outfielders

Byron Buxton R/R 6-2 190 12/18/93

Jake Cave L/L 6-0 200 12/4/92

Nelson Cruz (DH) R/R 6-2 230 7/1/80

Zack Granite L/L 6-1 175 9/17/92

Max Kepler L/L 6-4 205 2/10/93

Michael Reed R/R 6-0 215 11/18/92

Eddie Rosario L/R 6-1 180 9/28/91

LaMonte Wade L/L 6-1 189 1/1/94

Nonroster invites

RHP: Chase De Jong, Ryan Eades, Preston Guilmet, Ryne Harper, Mike Morin, Jake Reed. LHP: Tim Collins, Justin Nicolino. Catchers: Brian Navarreto, Ben Rortvedt, Wynston Sawyer, Tomas Telis. Infielders: Dean Anna, Randy Cesar, Lucas Duda, Royce Lewis, Adam Rosales. Outfielders: Alex Kirilloff, Luke Raley, Brent Rooker.