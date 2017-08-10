Zookeepers making their rounds at Como Zoo made a surprising discovery Tuesday morning. They found that Lara the emperor tamarin had given birth to twins.

It’s rare for zoos to have the small species of monkey mainly found in the South American forests and known for their most distinct physical feature: their long, white drooping mustache. But with the new arrivals, Como now has six. There are only 28 on display at zoos across the county, zoo officials said.

Visitors won’t be able to see the newborns for a few days. The tamarins are off exhibit to allow them to bond with their parents, Roger and Lara, and gain strength, zoo officials said.

By the time they go on view with brothers Luke and Chewbacca, zoo officials may know the new tamarins’ gender. It can take several weeks to determine that, they said.

The infant monkeys weigh about 40 grams, or about the size of a mini candy bar. Adult tamarins weigh about 1 pound when full grown, but can have a tail as long as 15 inches.

In another birth, the zoo welcomed its newest Dall sheep to the fold last Wednesday. The yet-to-be-named female is now on view and can be seen scampering around the exhibit she shares with her mother, Storm, and father, Thunder. She also has a 1-year-old sister, Rainy.

Dall sheep are most notable for their curled horns.

The zoo’s newest giraffe now has a name. Violet was born July 21 and is the 21st giraffe born at Como over the past 24 years. The right to name the giraffe was an auction item during a recent fundraiser for the zoo and Marjorie McNeely Conservatory. Violet stands 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 150 pounds and made her public debut last weekend.

At the same auction, a family won the right to name the zoo’s newest baby reindeer. The recent arrival was named Forest, a zoo spokesman said.