OPENING

Kealeboga Tlalang

Juxtaposition Arts (2007 Emerson Av. N., Mpls.)

Opening reception: Sat., Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

South African artist Kealeboga Tlalang is Juxtaposition Arts’ first international artist in residence. In this exhibition, Tlalang uses mixed-media collage to explore the subtleties of the human face. His work is akin to portraiture, deciphering human expression by examining it closely, then representing it. Often his faces take the form of a panoply of colors that appear like gentle little brush strokes. Tlalang — whose exhibit is his first U.S. solo show — will also give an artist talk next week and is doing an art-making workshop with young artists in the JXTA Labs. Artist talk: Oct. 4. At 7 p.m. Exhibition ends Nov. 10. 612-588-1148 or juxtapositionarts.org.

Above: Yakut Boy with Husky, porcelain, overglaze painting. Sculptor S.B. Velikhova; painted by E.N. Lupanova. Lomonosov Porcelain Factory, Leningrad (1954 model). Gift of Susan Johnson, 2018.

OPENING

A Country in Porcelain: Figurines from the Soviet Era

Russian Museum, Lower Gallery (5500 Stevens Ave S, Mpls.) https://tmora.org

Opening reception: Sat., Sept. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon-Fri., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun.

More than 80 porcelain figurines of farmers, children, revolutionary sailors and Soviet Red Army soldiers come to life in this exhibition. Dating from the 1920s-1980s, they were produced in Soviet porcelain factories in Leningrad, Dulevo, Verbilki, and other regional centers. Exhibition ends Jan. 27, 2019.

Above: Wayne Thiebaud, Dark Chocolate, 2014, Direct gravure on paper, 9.5 x 10.75 inches, Edition of 35.

ONGOING

My Favorite Works of Art

Doug Flanders & Associates (818 W Lake St., Mpls.)

Gallery hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tues.-Sat. Closed Sun. & Mon.

Find art world big names like Andy Warhol, Picasso, Wayne Thiebaud and Jim Dine in this exhibition. The title says it all. Show ends Nov. 10.

Tynan Kerr: Numbers Pushers

Hair & Nails Contemporary Art Gallery (2222 ½ E. 35th St., Mpls.)

Gallery hours: Thurs. & Fri. 3-6 p.m., Sat. & Sun. 1-6 p.m. and by appt.

The south Minneapolis gallery kicked off its third season with a solo exhibition by L.A.-based artist Tynan Kerr. He makes paintings from pigment bound in beeswax and egg yolk, materials he finds fascinating for their use in alchemical processes. More than just painting, he also makes sculptures. His wooden chainsaw carvings are coated in neon wax and plaster. Kerr is an MCAD alum and moved to the West Coast only three years ago. Artist talk on Thurs., Oct 4 at 7 p.m. Exhibition ends Oct. 20.

Above: Siah Armajani, Seven Rooms of Hospitality: Room for Deportees, 2017 (Courtesy the artist and Rossi & Rossi)

ONGOING

Siah Armajani: Follow this Line

Opening Sunday, Sept. 9

Walker Art Center (725 Vineland Pl, Mpls.)

Hours: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tues., Wed., Sun.; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thurs.; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Fri., Sat.; closed Mondays

Cost: $15 adults; $13 seniors (62+); $7.50 active military; $10

The iconic Minneapolis bridge was touched up recently in preparation for the Walker Art Center’s gigantic “Siah Armajani: Follow this Line” retrospective, opening Sunday. With 35 works spanning six decades, the Walker has the world’s largest institutional collection of Armajani’s work. The loosely arranged exhibition features more than 100 works including some of the artist’s earliest pieces, created when he was a young dissident living in Tehran. It surveys the architectural focus of Armajani’s work in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s to his overtly political sculptures of the 2000s onward. The show will travel to New York’s Met Breuer museum in February. Exhibition ends Dec 30. Full article here: http://www.startribune.com/walker-art-center-surveys-60-year-career-of-artist-behind-iconic-minneapolis-pedestrian-bridge/492613451/