Gallery: Downtown Minneapolis emptied out early with many shops closed as the snowstorm arrived this afternoon.

Gallery: Plows were out and traffic was slowing down Monday afternoon in Apple Valley.

Gallery: Skylar Milne thought he'd try to get ahead of the falling snow and clear his driveway in Elko New Market.

Gallery: Near whiteout conditions on Natchez Ave. in Elko New Market Monday afternoon.

Gallery: Skylar Milne thought he'd try to get ahead of the falling snow and clear his driveway in Elko New Market.

Gallery: Commuters climbed out of buses and into the snow at the Apple Valley Transit station Monday afternoon.

Gallery: Customers tried to protect themselves from blowing snow in the parking lot of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan.

Gallery: Customers tried to protect themselves from blowing snow in the parking lot of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan.

Gallery: A winter storm was late in coming but hit the Twin Cities hard Monday afternoon.

Gallery: Traffic was slowing down Monday afternoon in Apple Valley. A winter storm was late in coming but hit the Twin Cities hard Monday afternoon.

Gallery: Skylar Milne thought he'd try to get ahead of the falling snow and clear his driveway in Elko New Market.

Gallery: Juan, Maria and Juanita Ortiz didn't seem to mind the blowing snow in the parking lot of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan.

Gallery: Customers tried to protect themselves from blowing snow in the parking lot of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan. A winter storm was late in coming but hit the Twin Cities hard Monday afternoon.

Icy and partly snow-covered roads will greet Tuesday morning commuters in the Twin Cities as the metro area and much of Minnesota begins to dig out from an intense winter storm that dropped anywhere from a few inches of snow across the northern suburbs to more than half a foot in the southern suburbs. Outstate some places saw more than a foot of heavy, wet snow.

Freezing rain and sleet that mixed in with Monday's snow turned roads slippery, making conditions challenging for drivers and the MnDOT plow drivers trying to clear a path for the motorists. On Tuesday morning, 190 plows were out in the metro area working to remove compacted snow and slush that has left some roads and ramps slick.

"Blades are down, clearing snow, and trucks are dropping salt," said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht. "The commute will be slow [this morning], plan ahead and take your time. Give the plows room to work."

Gutknecht advised commuters to allow for extra time for the drive to work.

Several school districts that closed Monday, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, said classes will go on as scheduled Tuesday. No cancellations were reported for Tuesday, although some districts were opening late.

Public transportation also will be running as usual, even in St. Cloud where up to 9 inches of snow fell. Metro Bus, originally planned to scrub its Northstar Link service between St. Cloud and the Big Lake rail platform. But later the agency said service to shuttle passengers to the Northstar Commuter line would operate as usual on Tuesday.

Plows cleared the roads in Apple Valley Monday evening.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported eight canceled and 11 delayed departing flights, and 24 canceled and 11 delayed incoming flights Tuesday morning.

Overnight snow totals in the Twin Cities metro area vary from 3.5 to 8 inches, although official measurements were still coming in Tuesday morning. As of 7 a.m., totals included 8 inches in Montgomery and Victoria, 7.6 in Prior Lake, 7.4 in Savage, 7 in Bloomington, 6.8 in East Bethel, 6.1 in Chanhassen, 4.9 in New Hope, and 4.4 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and in Plymouth.

"The snow was a little delayed … but as always we stressed the [Monday] evening rush hour was going to be a mess," said National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Ahasic. "And it changed to snow pretty quickly and came down hard."

Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul have called a snow emergency, but several suburbs have. They include Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Hastings, Hopkins, Northfield, Plymouth, Osseo, Red Wing, Richfield, Robbinsdale, Wayzata and West St. Paul.

Winds as high as 50 miles per hour cut visibility and made travel treacherous throughout much of central and southern Minnesota.

Hundreds of accidents were reported with dozens of injuries.

The storm left 6,800 Minnesotans without power. Xcel Energy crews were working to restore power in the metro and the southwestern part of the state.

For most of the day, light, freezing rain and sleet dusted the Twin Cities as residents prepared for the intense late-winter snowstorm.

Roads deteriorated quickly after 3 p.m. when a wall of snow pummeled a majority of the state. Whiteout conditions and low visibility were reported in areas south of the metro for several hours.

"Some people called in to say it was some of the worst visibility they've seen," Ahasic said.

Menahga, in north central Minnesota, collected 14 inches as of 5 p.m. Monday, the weather service said.

Ice-covered and snow-packed roads in Minnesota contributed to 260 crashes, 36 that resulted in injuries on Monday. More than 430 vehicles spun out or went off the road between midnight and mid-evening Monday, the State Patrol reported.

Light snow is expected to taper off Tuesday morning, with no precipitation expected the rest of the week.

Ahasic said with temperatures hovering below 30 degrees until Friday, "snow will be sticking around longer than what people might like."