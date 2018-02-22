A list of recent commercial real estate sales in the Twin Cities, ranked by transaction value.
8100 and 8000 Northland Drive, BLOOMINGTON
Price: $35,250,000
Filing Date: 01/31/2018
Seller: 494 France Holdings LLC c/o United Properties
Buyer: The Chicago Trust Company N.A.
2601 88th St. W., BLOOMINGTON
Price: $26,250,000
Filing Date: 01/24/2018
Seller: LSREF4 Rebound LLC
Buyer: 8800 Queen LLC
310 Smith Av. N., ST. PAUL
Price: $16,500,000
Filing Date: 01/19/2018
Seller: IRET Properties
Buyer: HSRE-MN Ritchie LLC
4150 2nd St. S, ST. CLOUD
Price: $9,225,000
Filing Date: 01/29/2018
Seller: LSREF4 Bison LLC
Buyer: Eleven Investments LLC
6820 Shingle Creek Pkwy., BROOKLYN CENTER
Price: $7,894,708
Filing Date: 01/24/2018
Seller: Shingle Creek I Property LLC
Buyer: MULP LL LLC
970 Helena Av. N., OAKDALE
Price: $7,750,000
Filing Date: 01/09/2018
Seller: Kalpana Hospitality LLC
Buyer: IGO Legacy Hotelgroup Oakdale LLC
21755 Cedar Av., LAKEVILLE
Price: $7,690,900
Filing Date: 01/10/2018
Seller: Cloverleaf Cold Storage Minnesota LLC
Buyer: Cloverleaf Cold Storage Property Owner LLC
6840 Shingle Creek Pkwy., BROOKLYN CENTER
Price: $7,661,106
Filing Date: 01/24/2018
Seller: Shingle Creek II Property LLC
Buyer: MULP LL LLC
910 Hastings Av., NEWPORT
Price: $6,228,320
Filing Date: 01/19/2018
Seller: Scannell Properties #276 LLC
Buyer: Starline Properties LLC
1818 Buerkle Road, WHITE BEAR LAKE
Price: $5,850,000
Filing Date: 01/31/2018
Seller: Buerkle Investment Properties LLC
Buyer: White Oak WBL LLC
5205 Hwy. 169, PLYMOUTH
Price: $5,842,165
Filing Date: 01/24/2018
Seller: Midwest Business Property LLC. Buyer: MULP LL LLC
11100 Jefferson Hwy. N., CHAMPLIN
Price: $5,645,637
Filing Date: 01/24/2018
Seller: 11100 Jefferson Property LLC
Buyer: MULP LL LLC
12109 Main St. N., MAPLE GROVE
Price: $5,600,000
Filing Date: 01/18/2018
Seller: Redstone American Grill Inc.
Buyer: Red Maple LLC
