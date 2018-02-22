A list of recent commercial real estate sales in the Twin Cities, ranked by transaction value.

8100 and 8000 Northland Drive, BLOOMINGTON

Price: $35,250,000

Filing Date: 01/31/2018

Seller: 494 France Holdings LLC c/o United Properties

Buyer: The Chicago Trust Company N.A.

 

2601 88th St. W., BLOOMINGTON

Price: $26,250,000

Filing Date: 01/24/2018

Seller: LSREF4 Rebound LLC

Buyer: 8800 Queen LLC

 

310 Smith Av. N., ST. PAUL

Price: $16,500,000

Filing Date: 01/19/2018

Seller: IRET Properties

Buyer: HSRE-MN Ritchie LLC

 

4150 2nd St. S, ST. CLOUD

Price: $9,225,000

Filing Date: 01/29/2018

Seller: LSREF4 Bison LLC

Buyer: Eleven Investments LLC

 

6820 Shingle Creek Pkwy., BROOKLYN CENTER

Price: $7,894,708

Filing Date: 01/24/2018

Seller: Shingle Creek I Property LLC

Buyer: MULP LL LLC

 

970 Helena Av. N., OAKDALE

Price: $7,750,000

Filing Date: 01/09/2018

Seller: Kalpana Hospitality LLC

Buyer: IGO Legacy Hotelgroup Oakdale LLC

 

21755 Cedar Av., LAKEVILLE

Price: $7,690,900

Filing Date: 01/10/2018

Seller: Cloverleaf Cold Storage Minnesota LLC

Buyer: Cloverleaf Cold Storage Property Owner LLC

 

6840 Shingle Creek Pkwy., BROOKLYN CENTER

Price: $7,661,106

Filing Date: 01/24/2018

Seller: Shingle Creek II Property LLC

Buyer: MULP LL LLC

 

910 Hastings Av., NEWPORT

Price: $6,228,320

Filing Date: 01/19/2018

Seller: Scannell Properties #276 LLC

Buyer: Starline Properties LLC

 

1818 Buerkle Road, WHITE BEAR LAKE

Price: $5,850,000

Filing Date: 01/31/2018

Seller: Buerkle Investment Properties LLC

Buyer: White Oak WBL LLC

 

5205 Hwy. 169, PLYMOUTH

Price: $5,842,165

Filing Date: 01/24/2018

Seller: Midwest Business Property LLC. Buyer: MULP LL LLC

 

11100 Jefferson Hwy. N., CHAMPLIN

Price: $5,645,637

Filing Date: 01/24/2018

Seller: 11100 Jefferson Property LLC

Buyer: MULP LL LLC

 

12109 Main St. N., MAPLE GROVE

Price: $5,600,000

Filing Date: 01/18/2018

Seller: Redstone American Grill Inc.

Buyer: Red Maple LLC