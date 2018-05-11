Jim Pagliarini, the president and CEO of Twin Cities Public Television (TPT) for 21 years, is ending his run, the station announced today.

A search for his successor will begin immediately, and Pagliarini will remain in his role until a new leader is selected, likely by fall. “We are grateful that Jim also will be available to support a smooth transition, and to assist in the launch of our upcoming endowment campaign to assure that TPT is strong and vibrant into the future,” said board chair Sally Mullen in a news release.

Under Pagliarini’s leadership, TPT launched several initiatives, including the Minnesota Channel, a 24/7 statewide news channel; Next Avenue, a website with content for people over 50; and Rewire, a site focused on young adults.

Pagliarini started his career at Public Broadcasting in 1976 as assistant to the general manager of the PBS station in San Jose, Calif. Four years later, he moved to Reno, Nevada, in 1980, becoming president of that city’s publication TV station at the age of 29. He joined TPT as president and CEO in 1997.

His interest in TV began while a student at Princeton, where he studied biology and the power and influence of TV on children. He earned a master’s degree from Temple University, where he completed research on “Sesame Street” and “Mr. Rogers.”

@stribkimpalmer