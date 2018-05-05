Minnesota season-ticket prices among pro teams

        Team Per game price (Total season price)

2018 Twins $12.68 ($1,027 for 81 games)

2018 Lynx $16 ($272 for 17 games)

2018-19 Wolves $16.39 ($672 for 41 games)

2019 United $21.18 ($360 for 17 games)

2017-18 Wild $26.50 ($1,086.50 for 41 games)

2018 Vikings $58 ($580 for 10 games)*

Source: Team websites. Prices based on least-expensive season ticket available.

*-Vikings includes two preseason games.