Minnesota season-ticket prices among pro teams
Team Per game price (Total season price)
2018 Twins $12.68 ($1,027 for 81 games)
2018 Lynx $16 ($272 for 17 games)
2018-19 Wolves $16.39 ($672 for 41 games)
2019 United $21.18 ($360 for 17 games)
2017-18 Wild $26.50 ($1,086.50 for 41 games)
2018 Vikings $58 ($580 for 10 games)*
Source: Team websites. Prices based on least-expensive season ticket available.
*-Vikings includes two preseason games.
