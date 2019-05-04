ANDOVER

APRIL 11

Theft. A 2012 Ford F150 was stolen from a driveway in the 3800 block of 174th Avenue NW. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

EDINA

APRIL 13

Underage consumption. A girl and boy, both 16, were cited for underage consumption in the 5000 block of Hwy. 100.

APRIL 14

Theft. An Easter basket, cigarettes and cigars were stolen from Walgreens, 6975 York Av. S.

FRIDLEY

APRIL 8

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of an unattended baby left in a vehicle at Petco, 753 53rd Av. NE. The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old man, told the officer that the baby had fallen asleep by the time he arrived at Petco, so he left the baby in the vehicle while running inside to buy a fish. He was given a warning.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MARCH 31-APRIL 6

Theft. Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at Cub Foods, 17756 Kenwood Trail. They cited a 58-year-old man for theft after watching him push a cart with nearly $500 worth of lobster tails, steaks and laundry detergent out the door. When the man saw the officers, he pushed the cart away and told them, "I didn't do it."

LINWOOD

APRIL 9

Theft. An all-terrain vehicle, chain saw and yard trailer were stolen from an unsecured pole barn in the 6200 block of 232nd Avenue NE.

MAPLEWOOD

APRIL 2

Warrant. Police arrested a man on a domestic abuse warrant out of Hennepin County after watching him ride a bike against traffic and without lights at 9 p.m. in the area of Frost Avenue and Ide Street.

NEWPORT

MARCH 31

Suspicious activity. A deputy checking on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of 7th Avenue determined that the occupants were looking at deer as they had claimed.

APRIL 3

Suspicious person. A resident in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue reported that a man had walked up his driveway claiming to be followed by drones. He left without incident. Authorities told the resident to avoid engaging the man and to call police if he returned.

NOWTHEN

APRIL 5

Theft. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 19900 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

OAK GROVE

APRIL 7

Theft. Saddles and a bridle were stolen from an unlocked pole barn in the 21300 block of Cedar Drive NW.

PLYMOUTH

APRIL 3

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a loud party at a home in the 3400 block of Urbandale Lane. They arrested a 20-year-old Plymouth man for possession of a controlled substance and cited a girl and boy, both 16, for underage consumption of alcohol.

PRIOR LAKE

APRIL 8

Drugs. A 50-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine at Mystic Lake Drive and 140th Street.

RICHFIELD

APRIL 4

Assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Villa Center, 7727 Portland Av. S. They arrested a 55-year-old Minneapolis man for assaulting three females, one of whom had to go to the hospital.

ST. MARYS POINT

MARCH 29

Animal complaint. A dog owner in the 2100 block of Quentin Avenue expressed his frustration to a deputy over a barking dog complaint made against him at 2 a.m. He pulled the dog inside and shut the door on the officer, who was gathering basic information.

SCANDIA

APRIL 3

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 18000 block of Layton Avenue reported a suspicious vehicle in his neighborhood whose headlights had been trained on his home the previous night. Authorities contacted the driver, who explained that he had inadvertently shined his headlights into the complainant's home while turning around in a nearby driveway.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.