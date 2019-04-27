FRIDLEY

APRIL 1

Assault. An officer responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at another male during a road rage incident at Hwy. 65 and Central Avenue NE. The 22-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault and threats of violence.

APRIL 8

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report that “a congregation of rapscallion juveniles” was kicking over signs at a park in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE. The officer was unable to find the juveniles, and park staffers could not say whether anything had been disturbed.

INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 5

Smoke complaint. An officer responded to a report of smoke stretching from the 1300 block of County Road 19 to Joyce Street in Maple Plain. The officer determined it was fog, not smoke.

APRIL 9

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 4700 block of Lake Sarah Heights Circle. The resident said her grandchildren were playing with an old cellphone and called 911. The officer spoke to them about the proper use of 911.

JORDAN

MARCH 26

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a dead animal on the ice at Park Drive. It was found to be a wet jacket and not an animal.

LAKELAND

MARCH 23

Suspicious person. A resident in the 300 block of Quentin Avenue reported that a woman had been staring at her children and followed them home. She said the woman drove off when she went out to talk to her. Authorities contacted the suspicious woman, who said she was looking at nearby homes and had noticed kids running away from her but didn’t think anything of it.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF MARCH 24-30

Drunken driving. A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a crash at 169th Street and Flagstaff Avenue. He was reported having failed to stop for a stop sign, jumping a curb and driving through a backyard.

LAUDERDALE

MARCH 27

Traffic/warrant. A 31-year-old man was arrested and cited for driving after cancellation of his license and registration, having no proof of insurance and providing false information to police, in the area of Como Avenue and Hwy. 280. He was booked into jail on warrants out of Meeker, Nicollet and Hennepin counties.

MAPLEWOOD

MARCH 23

Theft. Police received a report of a woman stealing mail in the area of 2nd and Beam avenues from someone who said they had witnessed the thefts. The caller led police to a 34-year-old woman who admitted taking the mail and then gave a false name and date of birth. The woman repeatedly asked an officer if she could provide information on illegal drugs and guns in exchange for not being arrested. The officer suggested that they could not rely on any information she might offer.

MARCH 26

Traffic. An officer warned a driver after seeing him leave his vehicle running while going into a store in the 1700 block of White Bear Avenue.

MEDINA

MARCH 29

Burglary. A 17-year-old girl reported a possible burglary at her home in the 4500 block of Balsam Street. She confirmed that the suspect was her sister.

MINNETRISTA

APRIL 12

Animal complaint. Loose cows were reported on Farmhill Drive. The owner was able to round them up.

RICHFIELD

MARCH 24

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a fight between a mother and her two adult daughters at a home in the 7300 block of 2nd Avenue S. According to police reports, the mother had attempted to discipline one of the daughters with a broom, the other daughter had intervened, and all three started fighting.

St. ANTHONY

MARCH 31

Theft. Three rings valued at $23,000 were stolen from a woman temporarily staying at St. Anthony Health and Rehabilitation, 3700 Foss Road.

SHAKOPEE

MARCH 25

Disorderly conduct. Two girls, ages 15 and 17, were cited for disorderly conduct following a physical disturbance at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from police reports and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.