Temperatures well into 90s and sunny skies are in the Twin Cities forecast for Friday, a day that some calculating calendar schemers might see as ripe for starting an extended Fourth of July weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is anticipating highs “to easily achieve mid-90s readings” across central and southern Minnesota, the agency said in a statement Wednesday. The Twin Cities average high in late June is in the lower 80s.

Rising humidity readings could well push the dreaded “feels like” measure into an uncomfortable range, and the NWS added that a heat advisory or heat warning “still looks likely.”

In the what goes up must come down category, a cold front is envisioned by the Weather Service to roll in Friday night and create strong thunderstorms that could persist into Saturday.

From there, the always adjustable forecast reveals low 80s and sunny on Sunday.