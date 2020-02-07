After a night of light snow across central and southern Minnesota, a storm could dump 4-6” on the southern portion of the state this weekend, with an area of 6-8” possible.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Saturday night into Sunday across southern Minnesota into Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. Mankato, Marshall, Red Wing, Rochester and Albert Lea are all under a Winter Storm Watch as of Friday morning, which means be prepared for hazardous winter weather. There is a fairly good chance of more than 6 inches in those areas.

The heaviest snow will fall around the Interstate 90 corridor Sunday morning, caused by a compact area of strong low pressure shifting across southern Minnesota, said Chris O’Brien, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Twin Cities. “We may get up to an inch an hour or more and that can be pretty impactful on the roads.”

There’s a 57% chance the Twin Cities will see 4” or more and a 25% chance of 6” or more. O’Brien said the difference between 4 inches and 1 inch is not going to be a great distance. If you’re on the north side of the metro, the amount of snow you’re going to get might come down to just a few miles. South metro will have more accumulating snow, but snowfall rates in the heaviest band appear to be south of the Twin Cities area.

For those with travel plans this weekend, continue to check the forecast for updates. Roads are expected to become snow covered and slippery in affected areas.