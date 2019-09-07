ANDOVER

AUG. 13

Drunken driver. An officer responded to a report of a possible drunken driver in the 13700 block of NW. Round Lake Boulevard. The officer located the suspect vehicle in the drive-through at McDonald’s and arrested a 26-year-old man for drunken driving.

AUG. 14

Burglary. A safe was stolen from a home in the 3100 block of NW. 168th Lane. Entry was gained through an unlocked basement door.

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP

JULY 26

Suspicious activity. A man was reported entering the cellar of a home in the 12000 block of 40th Street. He told authorities he was homeless, had gone inside to get out of a hard rain and left when it stopped raining. The homeowner told authorities that no damage was done and that the man hadn’t entered the house proper.

CORCORAN

AUG. 7

Theft. Medication was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road.

GRANT

JULY 30

Suspicious activity. A deputy stopped to check on a group of four people gathered at 1:45 a.m. on the grounds of Wildwood Elementary School, 8698 75th St. They said they were waiting for a meteor shower. They were told to be respectful of school property.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF AUG. 4-10

Terroristic threats. Officers responded to a report of terroristic threats in the 21000 block of Kenrick Avenue. They arrested a 36-year-old man for felony threats, property damage, assault and theft.

LAUDERDALE

JULY 22

Fraud. An Uber driver in the 1600 block of Eustis Street reported being swindled out of $1,580 by a caller who had gained access to his Uber pay account.

LEXINGTON

AUG. 11

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 3800 block of Woodland Road. Police stopped a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller and arrested a 23-year-old woman for possession of a controlled substance.

MINNETRISTA

AUG. 6

Suspicious vehicle. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at 9 p.m. on Halstead Drive. It belonged to a person who was there to mow hay.

Animal complaint. A resident on County Road 110W was cited for allowing his cow to run loose.

NEW BRIGHTON

AUG. 2

Open bottle. A 22-year-old male driver was arrested for having an open bottle of alcohol after he was stopped for motor vehicle violations in the 700 block of 1st Avenue.

NEWPORT

JULY 30

Suspicious activity. Authorities received a report of a woman in a Speedway parking lot, 1624 Hastings Av., who was said to be “flashing” people and who the caller suspected was a prostitute. A deputy talked to the woman, who was wearing a short skirt and trying to tie down items in a pickup truck bed. She said she was unaware that someone thought she might be flashing and was trying to cover herself as best she could.

JULY 31

Suspicious activity. A man was reported walking with Christmas lights and a plastic tub in the area of Interstate 494 and Maxwell Avenue. The man told a deputy that he owned a holiday lighting decoration company and often uses the bridge there to unravel and rewind strings of lights.

PRIOR LAKE

AUG. 11

Drugs. A 27-year-old Jordan woman was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and a 29-year-old Savage man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, at apartments in the 16600 block of Franklin Trail.

ST. ANTHONY

AUG. 6

Theft. Memorial cards containing an unknown amount of money were stolen from a funeral at Nativity Lutheran Church, 3312 Silver Lake Road.

SHAKOPEE

AUG. 11

Assault. A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for assault in the 500 block of Holmes Street.

