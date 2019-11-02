ANDOVER

OCT. 6

Burglary. Electronics were stolen from a home in the 14300 block of Eagle Street NW.

FRIDLEY

OCT. 6

Assist family. A woman reported that her 42-year-old daughter had lost her keys and wouldn't go to bed at a home in the 7300 block of Central Avenue NE. An officer spoke with the intoxicated woman, who agreed to go to bed.

HUGO

SEPT. 24

Suspicious person. A deputy spoke with a man riding a bicycle without lights at 1:30 a.m. in the area of 170th Street and Forest Boulevard. He said he was just out for a ride but was advised of the suspicious nature of what he was doing, given the time of night and the fact that he had been recently questioned about a burglary. The man agreed to ride the bike home.

SEPT. 26

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 4000 block of 149th Street reported that he was called by someone claiming to be from Medicare and wanting to make an appointment to discuss changes in the program. The complainant called an official with Medicare, who said they didn't conduct business that way. Two young men showed up for the appointment but were told to leave by the complainant's son.

INDEPENDENCE

OCT. 5

Theft. Some 1,000 to 2,000 prime walnuts valued at $10 each were taken from the 100 block of County Road 92.

LAUDERDALE

OCT. 5

False info to police. Police officers questioned a suspicious woman they spotted behind a closed business in the 1600 block of Eustis Avenue. They arrested her for providing a false name and on a Ramsey County warrant.

LEXINGTON

OCT. 4

Drugs. A 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop for failing to use a turn indicator at Restwood Road and Lake Drive. A 51-year-old man also was arrested for possession of marijuana.

MINNETRISTA

OCT. 12

Drugs. An 18-year-old Maple Lake woman and an 18-year-old Waseca man were found sleeping in a vehicle parked at Minnetrista City Hall, 7701 County Road 110. The man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and the woman for possession of alcohol under the age of 21, and both were warned about open bottle laws.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 4

Theft. A large amount of cash and two bank cards were reported stolen from a vehicle parked overnight in the 17000 block of 20th Avenue.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 2

Theft. A pontoon valued at $19,531 was reported stolen from Charlie's on Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail. It was discovered that a winterizing company had taken the wrong boat, and the company returned it. No charges were filed.

OCT. 6

Drugs. A 30-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia and driving after license cancellation after a traffic stop at 140th Street and Mystic Lake Drive NW. The passenger, a 29-year-old Faribault man, was cited for possession of needles.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 1

Assault. A 19-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for assaulting a police officer, obstruction of the legal process and property damage in the 1200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

OCT. 7

Assault. A 33-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for assault in the 1200 block of Tyler Street.

SHOREWOOD

OCT. 14

Assault. Officers responded to a report of an unruly and intoxicated 31-year-old woman at an elementary school on Smithtown Road. She had reportedly driven to the school to pick up her child and registered a blood alcohol content reading of 0.14. They arrested her for assaulting a police officer.

VICTORIA

OCT. 5

Curfew violation. A 15-year-old girl was cited for curfew violation and driving without a valid driver's license following a traffic stop at 2:13 a.m. near Hwy. 7 and Baycliffe Drive. The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, also was cited for curfew violation.

