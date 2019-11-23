FRIDLEY

OCT. 16

Theft. A woman reported that $300 was stolen from her purse after she left it unattended in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE.

OCT. 17

Child endangerment. Officers responded to a report of a possible overdose in the 1500 block of 69th Avenue NE. They found a 5-year-old boy crying and a man and woman who were unresponsive. The child was put in protective custody and the adults, both 36, were taken to a hospital. Each of the adults was charged with two counts of child endangerment.

HAM LAKE

OCT. 18

Theft. A passport and cash were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the 800 block 138th Lane NE.

JORDAN

OCT. 21

Drugs. An officer spotted an occupied vehicle parked after hours in Ruppert Park. The officer observed drug paraphernalia in plain view upon approaching the vehicle and cited a 20-year-old woman for possession of marijuana.

Lake Elmo

OCT. 9

Suspicious activity. A woman told authorities that a man driving a green minivan had pulled alongside her vehicle at a stop sign at N. 10th Street and Keats Avenue and taken photos of her and a passenger. She said he gave her some sort of salute before driving away.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF OCT. 13-19

Drugs. A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspected possession of an open bottle, controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Ipava Avenue.

MAHTOMEDI

OCT. 8

Suspicious activity. A resident in the area of Warner Avenue and Hickory Street reported a juvenile male soliciting money before noon for the White Bear Lake High School basketball team. The resident recalled a scam involving solicitation for White Bear Lake athletic teams and wondered why the juvenile wasn't in school.

MAPLE GROVE

OCT. 17

Suspicious vehicle. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 11800 block of 80th Avenue. Two women were working on arts and crafts projects from the back of the vehicle.

MAY TOWNSHIP

OCT. 11

Animal concern. Two deputies freed a deer whose antlers were stuck in a fence in the area of Square Lake and St. Croix trails. One of the deputies lay on the animal while the other cut through the fence around its head and body. Once freed, the deer ran off.

MINNETRISTA

OCT. 22

Driving violations. An officer spotted an unoccupied vehicle stuck in a construction zone along County Road 44. The 18-year-old male driver was found and cited for driving around barricades and driving after license revocation.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 17

Theft. A generator valued at $400 was stolen from the back of a truck parked overnight in the area of Pike Lake Drive and 13th Street.

PLYMOUTH

OCT. 18

Theft. A tuba was stolen from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Holly Lane.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 20

Criminal sexual conduct. A 26-year-old Blaine man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct, fleeing an officer and disorderly conduct at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RAMSEY

OCT. 15

Animal complaint. Someone reported to police that a squirrel's head was stuck in a bird feeder in the 14100 block of Argon Street NW. The report was canceled before police arrived.

RICHFIELD

OCT. 19

Drunken driving. A 25-year-old Richfield man is suspected of drunken driving after he was stopped for speeding at 74th Street and S. Nicollet Avenue. He was going 74 mph in a 35 mph zone.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 27

Underage consumption. An 18-year-old Coon Rapids man was cited for underage consumption of alcohol at McDonald's, 3990 12th Av.

