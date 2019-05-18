EAST BETHEL

APRIL 30

Drugs. An officer stopped a suspicious vehicle in the 18100 block of Hwy. 65, and noted while approaching that the driver and passenger were making strange moves inside. The officer found a gun, drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle, and arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying a pistol without a permit and a 51-year-old woman for possession of a controlled substance.

EDINA

APRIL 18

Burglary. A 53-year-old Minneapolis man, a 54-year-old St. Paul man, a 40-year-old Eden Prairie man and a 48-year-old Maplewood man were arrested after stealing a copper pipe in the 7200 block of France Avenue.

HAM LAKE

APRIL 28

Theft. Two bottles of wine were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 16100 block of Goodhue Street NE.

INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 20

Theft. An officer responded to a report of a theft at a home in the 7900 block of Egret Drive. The homeowner said that their video camera caught a woman removing a plant from their yard with a shovel and driving off in a white Jeep. An investigation found that the woman was the previous owner of the house. When the 54-year-old St. Louis Park woman was contacted, she stated that she had planted the hosta when she owned the house and wanted it back. She was told that such an act is theft and barred her from the property.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF APRIL 28-MAY 4

Disturbance. Officers responded three times in one evening to a report of a very intoxicated 48-year-old man at 178th Street and Jalisco Way, and arrested him for disorderly conduct.

Indecent exposure. An officer responded to a report of indecent exposure at 185th Street and Lansford Path. A 32-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after admitting to exposing himself in his vehicle.

LAUDERDALE

APRIL 21

Traffic. A 28-year-old man was arrested and cited for driving after suspension, speeding, possession of a small amount of marijuana and having inoperable taillights, in the area of Hwy. 280 and Larpenteur Avenue.

MAPLEWOOD

APRIL 19

Theft. Someone sawed through the roof and crawled through an air duct to get into A1 Laundry and Dry Cleaning, 2645 White Bear Av., and steal $400 in coins.

MINNETRISTA

APRIL 20

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming at the Little Long Lake boat access. They determined that she was yelling to two acquaintances who were kayaking.

NEW BRIGHTON

APRIL 14

Drunken driving. A 24-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving after an officer saw her hit a vehicle while trying to park in the 1300 block of 10th Street.

APRIL 17

Theft. A business in the 2100 block of Silver Lake Road reported a loss of $55 in cash after someone reached over the counter, grabbed money from the register and fled.

RICHFIELD

APRIL 27

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man yelling in the street in the 6600 block of Vincent Avenue. They arrested a 34-year-old Apple Valley man for disorderly conduct.

RAMSEY

APRIL 13

Driving violations. A 17-year-old boy was cited for driving after cancellation of license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a tobacco delivery device by a person under 18, following a stop for an equipment violation in the 14100 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW. The boy was released to his father, who drove the vehicle home.

ST. ANTHONY

APRIL 15

Theft. A 2011 Chevrolet Traverse left unlocked with the keys in it was stolen from the 3400 block of Harding Street. The owner later told police that OnStar had located her vehicle in Minneapolis.

SHAKOPEE

APRIL 17

Assault. A 25-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for assault at Dangerfield's, 1583 1st Av.

