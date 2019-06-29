COLUMBUS

JUNE 3

Theft. A trailer was stolen from a property in the 8500 block of 177th Lane NE.

FRIDLEY

JUNE 2

Neighbor dispute. An officer responded to a report of a neighbor dispute in the 200 block of Longfellow Street NE. A resident complained that her neighbor's dog had urinated in her yard.

JUNE 4

Child found. Officers responded to a report of a 3-year-old boy found in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE. They found the mother, who didn't know he had left the house and thought he was playing upstairs.

HUGO

MAY 20

Suspicious vehicle. A deputy checked on a driver who had parked on a basketball court at the Waters Edge Community Center in the 15000 block of French Drive. The 24-year-old man explained that he had parked there so he could listen to music while playing basketball. He was apologetic after being told he might be damaging the court and grass.

LAUDERDALE

MAY 25

Drunken driving. A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for drunken driving in the area of Larpenteur and 33rd avenues. He also was cited for driving after cancellation, operating an uninsured vehicle and having no proof of insurance on demand.

MAHTOMEDI

MAY 23

Suspicious person. Authorities responded to a report of a suspicious person at 72nd Street and Warner Avenue and found that a City Council member was taking a speed survey with a laser device to see whether the city needed to do more to enforce the speed limit there.

MAPLE Grove

MAY 17

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call made in the 6500 block of Merrimac Lane. It was determined that a young child was playing with the phone.

MEDINA

MAY 20

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a llama running in the road in the 3000 block of Tamarack Drive. The officer returned the llama to a fenced area and notified the owner.

MINNESTRISTA

MAY 29

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the woods along Cardinal Cove Drive. They found a man searching for mushrooms.

NEW BRIGHTON

MAY 23

Burglary. A vehicle with a laptop, iPad, wedding ring and life jacket, with a total value of more than $37,000, was stolen from a garage in the 100 block of 19th Avenue. Access was gained with a garage door opener taken from an unlocked vehicle.

PLYMOUTH

MAY 28

Theft. A wheelbarrow and lawn mower were stolen from the yard of a home in the 2700 block of Hemlock Lane.

PRIOR LAKE

MAY 23

Theft. A door, valued at $2,000, was stolen off a Bobcat in the 5600 block of Jarett Court.

Theft. A garage door opener and keys were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 14100 block of Candlewood Lane.

RAMSEY

MAY 21

Drugs. An officer stopped a vehicle for being in a park after hours in the 9200 block of Hwy. 10 NW. The driver, a 45-year-old man, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

MAY 25

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a 911 call, placed in the 6000 block of 146th Avenue NW., where children could be heard laughing and talking. Dispatch received 11 calls from the same number. The officer talked to a 9-year-old boy and his mother.

RICHFIELD

MAY 30

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a driving complaint in the 7700 block of Portland Avenue S. They arrested the driver, a 54-year-old Bloomington woman, for drunken driving. Child protective services took custody of a 3-year-old girl in the vehicle.

SHAKOPEE

MAY 29

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av. They cited two 15-year-old Shakopee boys for disorderly conduct.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.