CORCORAN

JUNE 22

Disturbance. An officer responded to a report of a fight between two people in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. The officer separated the men, ages 39 and 49, and determined they were intoxicated. They agreed to stay in their own homes to avoid further confrontation.

FRIDLEY

JUNE 13

Animal complaint. A resident reported a snapping turtle in their pool in the 200 block of 69th Place NE. An officer captured the turtle and moved it to another spot.

JUNE 14

Missing child. An officer responded to a report of a missing 5-year-old girl in the 6400 block of 5th Street NE. The officer helped search the area until finding that the child was playing with other children at a stranger's home.

HAM LAKE

JUNE 27

Theft. A weed whip and leaf blower were stolen from the bed of a pickup truck in the 14200 block of Lincoln Street NE.

INDEPENDENCE

JUNE 15

Disorderly conduct. A 36-year-old Loretto man butchering chickens on his deck admitted throwing a chicken head into his neighbor's driveway in the 5100 block of County Road 11. He said he did it because the neighbor had asked them the night before to turn down their music. He was cited for disorderly conduct.

LAKE ELMO

JUNE 15

Noise complaint. The organizer of an event at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 1515 Keats Av., was cited for a noise violation after being told by park staffers that the group's sound system was too loud and disrupting other park guests. The organizer admitted to a deputy that he had been asked to turn down the sound.

LAUDERDALE

JUNE 19

Theft. A man in the area of Eustis and Spring streets reported seeing an unknown woman take a city street sign and leave.

MAPLEWOOD

JUNE 19

Property damage. A driver told police that a vehicle had nearly sideswiped him on Interstate 35E, so he followed it as it exited the freeway to photograph the license plate. The complainant said that the vehicle backed into his vehicle in the area of McMenemy Street and Roselawn Avenue, damaging the front bumper. In the meantime, the other driver had contacted police to report a vehicle following him home, and admitted backing into it because he felt unsafe.

NEWPORT

JUNE 19

Suspicious activity. A deputy responding to a report of vehicles parked after hours in the Bailey School Forest Park lot, 1725 Wild Ridge Trail, talked with three men in one of the vehicles and advised them that the park was closed. While speaking with them, a number of people emerged from the park, got into their vehicles and left.

OAK GROVE

JUNE 26

Theft. A 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from the 19200 block of Lake George Boulevard NW. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

PRIOR LAKE

JUNE 20

Drugs. A 46-year-old Columbia Heights woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

RICHFIELD

JUNE 14

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of terroristic threats involving a gun in the 2900 block of 66th Street W. They arrested a 37-year-old Eagan woman for terroristic threats, carrying a weapon without a permit and driving without a valid license.

JUNE 15

Disturbance. Officers responded to a report of a woman yelling in her neighbor's driveway in the 6200 block of 4th Avenue S. The 33-year-old Richfield woman, who refused to leave, was extremely intoxicated and taken to the hospital.

SHAKOPEE

JUNE 19

Drugs. A 35-year-old Hermantown, Minn., woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needle and brass knuckles, and giving a false name to police, in the 7100 block of Southbridge Parkway. Also arrested was a 27-year-old Farmington woman for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.