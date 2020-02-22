AFTON

JAN. 15

Fraud. A resident in the 3000 block of Nybeck Avenue reported receiving several calls from unfamiliar numbers. He said he checked the numbers on an internet browser and found they were associated with scams.

ANDOVER

JAN. 31

Property damage. Someone shot paintballs at a home and vehicles in the 1200 block of NW. 143rd Lane.

BLAINE

JAN. 27

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of an open 911 line at a home in the 9200 block of NE. Xylite Street. They found children playing with the phone.

HAM LAKE

JAN. 27

Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 900 block of NE. 136th Lane.

CORCORAN

JAN. 31

Suspicious person. An officer responded to a report of a female walking and looking disoriented in the 7800 block of Maple Hill Road. When found, she told the officer she was praying. The officer brought her back to a friend’s house where she was staying.

FRIDLEY

JAN. 27

Dispute. Officers responded to a report of a verbal argument about bed making in the 5500 block of NE. 7th Street. They mediated the quarrel.

HUGO

JAN. 15

Civil dispute. A resident in the 5000 block of 147th Street told authorities that her neighbor blocks her walking path when he parks his vehicle. The accused neighbor told a deputy that the complainant had come to his door yelling and swearing at him. The complainant was advised it was a civil matter.

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH

JAN. 17

Animal complaint. Meows were heard coming from a shed in the area of 15th Street and Ramada Avenue. The homeowner told a deputy that he was keeping a cat in the heated shed, explaining that he had inherited the cat but was allergic to it. He said he moves the cat between the shed and the house.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JAN. 19-25

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 5000 block of W. 172nd Street. They arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Theft. Cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 20000 block of Iberia Avenue.

MAPLEWOOD

JAN. 25

Theft. A man suspected of shoplifting at Kohl’s allegedly dropped a jacket, a pack of T-shirts and a boxed fragrance as he was chased from Maplewood Mall, 3001 White Bear Av. The suspect got away, but merchandise valued at $306 was recovered.

MINNETRISTA

JAN. 25

Animal complaint. A resident on Pheasant Crossing reported hearing a bear bellowing. There have been no reports of bear sightings in that area.

JAN. 28

Littering. A 21-year-old Mound man was cited for littering after leaving a substantial amount of garbage, including beer kegs and pizza containers, at the Little Long Lake landing. Officers were able to identify him with information from the containers.

NEW BRIGHTON

JAN. 30

Theft. A 26-year-old woman was cited for pumping $56.32 worth of gas at a station in the 200 block of County Road E2 and leaving without paying.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 28

Prostitution. A 65-year-old Eagan man and a 47-year-old woman from California were arrested on suspicion of prostitution at Candlewood Suites, 351 E. 77th St.

SHAKOPEE

JAN. 18

Property damage. A 17-year-old Shakopee boy was arrested for suspected property damage, obstructing the legal process and underage consumption of alcohol at County Road 21 and Eagle Creek Avenue.

JAN. 29

Property damage. A 21-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for suspected property damage, assault, obstruction and disorderly conduct at Hy-Vee grocery store, 1451 S. Adams St.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.