AFTON

DEC. 26

Suspicious activity. A deputy responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven up a driveway at 5:40 a.m. in the 14000 block of 15th Street. After the deputy stopped the vehicle nearby, the two occupants said they were out for a drive and thought the driveway was a road.

EDINA

JAN. 5

Weapon. An 18-year-old Golden Valley man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit at France Avenue and Crosstown Hwy. 62.

FRIDLEY

JAN. 1

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a domestic issue at a home in the 5900 block of NE. 2½ Street. A 37-year-old woman wanted her boyfriend to come home, but officers said they couldn’t make him.

WILLERNIE

DEC. 27

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 400 block of Kindress Road told authorities that two men had asked to tour her home because, they said, they had grown up there. She told them no and they left in a white sport-utility vehicle.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF DEC. 29-JAN. 4

Drunken driving. An 18-year-old man was arrested for alleged drunken driving after running into a parked vehicle at Hyde Park Avenue and W. 178th Street.

LINWOOD

JAN. 12

Property damage. The ignitions were damaged on two all-terrain vehicles when someone apparently attempted to steal them in the 6900 block of NE. 228th Lane.

Maple Grove

DEC. 31

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at McDonald’s, 9530 Blackoaks Lane. A man ordering at the drive-through had received a large amount of cash in the bag along with his food. The money was returned to the business, and it was determined there was no crime.

MAPLEWOOD

DEC. 31

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 1900 block of Castle Avenue reported that he had watched through his doorbell camera as a man parked in his driveway, walked up to his door and appeared to reach for a package on the doorstep before looking up and seeing the camera. The man then returned to his vehicle and left.

NEW BRIGHTON

JAN. 11

Theft. An officer responding to a report of a passenger unable to pay a $57.50 cab fare cited a 39-year-old woman for alleged theft, in the 700 block of 10th Street.

NEWPORT

DEC. 22

Suspicious activity. A man sitting in a wooded area in the 200 block of 7th Avenue explained to a deputy that he was trying to bury his pet guinea pig and lizard that had died. He was told he was on private property and that his guitar playing was upsetting the neighbors, and the man agreed to leave.

PRIOR LAKE

JAN. 4

Drugs. A 50-year-old Isanti man was arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles at Mystic Lake Casino.

RAMSEY

JAN. 2

Assist motorist. An officer responded to a request to assist a motorist stuck in the snow in the 7700 block of NW. 169th Lane. The driver, a 16-year-old girl, was locked out of the car and the transmission was in reverse. The officer unlocked the vehicle for her so she could safely shovel out the car.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 10

Sex offense. A 24-year-old Coon Rapids man was arrested on a peeping Tom offense after he allegedly used a cellphone in the men’s locker room at LA Fitness, 6501 S. Lyndale Av.

SHAKOPEE

JAN. 4

Disorderly conduct. A 28-year-old Savage woman was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and assault at Holiday Stationstore, 444 1st Av.

SHOREWOOD

DEC. 21

Noise complaint. Officers responded to a report of a loud disturbance from neighbor kids playing hockey on Carrie Lane. It was determined that they did not violate the noise ordinance.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.