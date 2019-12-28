EDEN PRAIRIE

DEC. 4

Burglary. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 14000 block of Golf View Drive. According to police, two individuals with faces covered entered the home and approached a resident, pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon before fleeing in a silver vehicle. No one was injured and nothing was missing.

FRIDLEY

NOV. 28

Weapon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the hand while cleaning his gun in the 4700 block of NE. 2nd Street.

DEC. 1

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of an altercation that took place in the drive-through lane at McDonald’s, 286 NE. 57th Av. They arrested a 35-year-old man for disorderly conduct.

HAM LAKE

DEC. 10

Theft. A 2012 Toyota Camry was stolen from the 1400 block of NE. Crosstown Boulevard. The vehicle has been left unlocked and running.

HUGO

NOV. 17

Suspicious activity. A deputy was flagged down and told that a man was sleeping in a vehicle at Irish Avenue Park, 14420 Irish Av. The man said he had been living in the car for about three years, that he was aware of resources available to him and did not need any assistance from the deputy.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF NOV. 24-NOV. 30

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 6700 block of Foliage Court. They found a 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman passed out in a vehicle parked in a driveway, with methamphetamine and other drugs in plain view, and arrested the couple for possession of a controlled substance.

LAUDERDALE

DEC. 1

Warrant. Police arrested a 45-year-old man in the area of Fulham Street and Larpenteur Avenue on a Ramsey County warrant for violation of a no-contact order. While searching his vehicle, officers found a woman hiding beneath a pile of clothing who was identified as the party listed on the no-contact order. They booked the man for violation of the order and on the warrant, and arrested the woman on a warrant out of Goodhue County.

MAPLEWOOD

NOV. 25

Abandoned vehicle. Police checking on a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 1900 block of Radatz Avenue contacted the registered owner, who said she didn’t have the money to repair or move the vehicle. They impounded the vehicle.

MARINE ON ST. CROIX

NOV. 18

Animal complaint. A resident in the 300 block of Oak Knoll reported that the neighbor’s chickens had entered her property and were pooping on her deck and entry. The owner of the chickens told authorities that she would build a pen for them by the weekend.

MINNETRISTA

DEC. 4

Check welfare. An officer responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 4200 block of Creekview Circle. He determined that a man had stopped at his workplace and gone inside for a minute, leaving a 5-year-old boy alone in the running vehicle, buckled into a car seat and with a cellphone to watch a movie. The boy apparently placed the 911 call.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 14

Theft. A snowblower was stolen from Charlie’s on Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail.

RAMSEY

NOV. 18

Check welfare. Officers responded to a request to check on the welfare of a woman at a home on 147th Terrace NW. They found the 39-year-old woman with her 7-year-old son and determined that the woman was extremely intoxicated. She was taken to the hospital, and a relative arrived to care for the boy.

SHAKOPEE

DEC. 4

Drugs. A 19-year-old Prior Lake man was cited for possession of marijuana at Kwik Trip, 8225 Crossings Blvd.

WACONIA

NOV. 29

Alcohol violation. A 20-year-old Waconia woman was cited for underage possession of alcohol in the 100 block of E. Hwy. 5.

